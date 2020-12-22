KCHD adds more than 100 new COVID cases in Tuesday report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The number of COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County increased by more than 100 Tuesday.

In numbers released by the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department (KCHD), the department confirmed 8,110 total COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County, up 103 cases from Monday.

According to officials, of those 8,110 cases, 7,086 are confirmed cases and 1024 are probable cases.

Active cases are at 1,834 in the county, an increase of 20 from Monday. Recovered cases are at 6100, up 81 from Monday.

KCHD confirmed two more COVID-19 related deaths, a 78-year-old male and a 61-year-old female, bringing the total number of deaths in Kanawha County to 176.