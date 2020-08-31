KCHD: 3 more deaths related to coronavirus

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Three Kanawha County residents have died from conditions related to the coronavirus pandemic, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced Monday.

The health department also reported 40 new cases. The number of deaths and new cases are new single-day records in Kanawha County.

“COVID-19 has not left our community. That’s something three Kanawha County families know all too well tonight. Our hearts go out to them,” said Dr. Sherri Young, the health department’s health officer and executive director.

“At the same time, we know we’re not helpless to stop this disease. We all have to take responsibility to help slow the spread of COVID-19. That means wearing a mask while in public, social distancing, and frequently washing our hands. Stopping this disease is going to take all of us working together.”

The identities of the people were not released.

The health department is holding a drive-up testing event on Wednesday at Schoenbaum Family Resource Center in Charleston. Testing will be offered between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.