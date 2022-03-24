KCHA seeks adoptions as dog kennels reach capacity

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Overcrowding has become an issue at the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association.

Sarah Tolley, community engagement manager at KCHA, told 580-WCHS Thursday the shelter has reached capacity, particularly with their adult dog kennels.

“We house adult dogs that are available for adoption, as well as dogs with stray hold, dogs on medical hold, dogs that are part of cruelty cases. All of those are going to go into our adult dog kennels and that’s what we’re really worried about because we only have two free kennels,” Tolley said.

Tolley said KCHA has seen an increase in pets being put up for adoption in recent months.

“It seems like we’ve had a lot of people who have been surrendering pets because of family members or the original owners passing away,” she said.

There have also been a lot of abandoned animals that have been left inside homes, Tolley said.

KCHA has 43 adult dogs currently available for adoption and are already spayed and neutered with a $20 adoption fee. Puppies and kittens are also available, but Tolley warns those animals are adopted quickly. About 50 dogs are on a stray, behavior or medical hold.

Tolley said now is a good time to adopt.

“If you are considering it, it’s the universe sending you a sign. You would be helping out a shelter pet that really needs a home,” she said.

The association wants people to adopt available pets, but Tolley said they also want to make sure lost pets are taken care of too.

“If people are thinking their dog might be missing, come up and check for it and hopefully reclaim and reunite them with their loving owners. That would be fantastic,” she said.

To view available pets, visit adoptcharleston.com.