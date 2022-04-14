KCEAA presents new public safety communications tower

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority (KCEAA) presented its new Public Safety Communications Tower on Thursday as part of National Public Safety Telecommunications Week.

This project was a coordinated effort done by KCEAA, the Kanawha County Commission and Kanawha County Metro 911, with officials from all parties at a ceremony at the Brooks Street headquarters.

Mason said it’s a great day for Kanawha County and telecommunicators in the area. The tower completes the countywide communications network of towers and replaces a tower that was at the end of its life.

“Our paramedics and EMTs, they are dispatched by the people behind the headset. It is those dispatchers that get our crews, whether fire, police or EMS where they need to be to keep the public safe,” Mason said.

With the addition of two new Metro 911 towers, one new tower at the KCEAA headquarters, and the refurbishing of an additional tower in Clendenin, all towers have been brought up to FAA and FCC compliance, a release said.

Mason thanked the Kanawha County Commission on Thursday for the $119,000 to fund the project. KCEAA stated the overall $1.2 million project was able to be completed largely from funds made available by the Kanawha County Public Safety Levy.

Mason said KCEAA had been working for a year to prepare the installation. The previous tower had been on the roof of the Brooks Street facility for years.

“They are expensive, there is a lot of work put into it. Finding the perfect location is tough. The previous tower was on our roof. Now this tower is a thick structure on the ground,” she said.

Commission President Kent Carper said, “We rely upon our first responders when seconds count. Our first responders need our support so they can do their jobs to protect us. Communication is the heart of the entire emergency response.”