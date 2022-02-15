KCEAA paramedics recovery after wreck

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — It’s the call she never wants to receive. Monica Mason, Executive Director of the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority received the call Monday night when one of the department’s vehicles, and two employees, were involved in an accident.

“First responders have the duty to respond to those who are ill, sick, or in accidents and yesterday evening it became us in that situation,” Mason said.

The ambulance was empty and on the way to assist Roane County Emergency Services on an accident scene. The ambulance, according to Mason had exited north bound I-79 at the Elkview exit and was crossing the overpass to return to the south bound lanes when the were hit by an SUV.

“We were in route to a patient. We did not have a patient on board at the time of the accident.” Mason said.

The two paramedics in the ambulance were taken to the hospital along with the female driving the SUV.

“The individual in the car I can’t speak on that, but as for the KCEAA employees, they are doing okay today,” she said.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department continues the investigation into the accident.