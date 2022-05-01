KCEAA focused on recruiting workers amid shortage concerns

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority’s executive director says the organization is working with community groups and schools to recruit new emergency service workers.

The push by the ambulance authority comes amid nationwide concerns about a shortage of workers and the possible effects on services.

“EMS as a whole across the entire United States is going through a workforce crisis. West Virginia and Kanawha County, as a whole, has not been spared from that,” Monica Mason said recently on WCHS-AM’s “580 Live.”

“We’re looking at ways to recruit employees — paramedics, EMTs, nurses — to the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority. Recruit them, we want to train them. We want to be able to train them so that they can continue with a long career in emergency medical services within Kanawha County.”

The organization has worked with community leaders and community colleges on recruitment efforts. Mason also noted the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority does outreach to local high schools.

“We try to give them the tools to be successful,” she said.

The Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority also provides its own education courses to ensure new workers are certified before beginning work.