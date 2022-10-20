KCBOE approves Capital gym floor project, additional work to Clendenin Elementary

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Board of Education approved Thursday a cost increase for the new Clendenin Elementary.

During a regularly scheduled board meeting, the body voted 4-0 to approve ‘Change Order #2,’ increasing the possible cost of building the school. The order is for the installation of the concrete building pad, insulated concrete foam walls and the under-slab utilities for a lump sum increase of $650,347.41.

The agreement to build the school is with Ohi-based Wolfcreek Contracting, Inc. According to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, Wolf Creek Contracting was supposed to build the school for $30.5 million, citing school documents.

Since the work has begun, construction on the school had to be paused due to pyritic sulfur found in the soil. In August, board members approved an additional $2.3 million with Wolfcreek Contracting to replace the soil.

School officials stated on Thursday that they expect FEMA to pay for 90% of the cost increase.

Chuck Smith, Kanawha County Schools director of facilities was asked if the school would be open in January 2024 and he replied, “Well we were delayed 350 days so that’s a minimum of where we are at right now.”

Smith stated that the new Herbert Hoover High School remains on schedule to open this spring, potentially in May. Tom Williams, the Superintendent of Kanawha County Schools said it that’s the case, he wants students to be in there.

“If we can get them in, just for a little bit, I’d like to get the seniors in there,” Williams said.

Also during the meeting, the board approved a contract to provide a replacement gymnasium floor at Capital High School. The contract is in the amount of $233,880 and awarded to the lowest bidder, South Charleston-based R. M. Huffman Company.

Smith said R.M. Huffman is a reputable contractor the school system has dealt with in the past. He added that the gym floor is original to the school, not having been replaced by the school opened in 1989.

The vote was 4-0.