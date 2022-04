POCA, W.Va. — The Nitro and St. Albans fire departments on Friday helped a kayaker that was sinking in the Kanawha River.

According to Nitro officials, the kayaker entered the Kanawha River from an entry point in Poca. After entering the river, they noticed the kayak was starting to sink.

The person was wearing a life jacket. Firefighters were able to rescue the kayaker without incident.

Medical personnel released the kayaker shortly after checking for any health issues caused by the incident.