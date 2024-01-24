Kate White replaces husband Ryan on Kanawha County Board of Education

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Board of Education is sticking with the White family name with the addition of it’s newest appointed board member.

It was announced Tuesday that Kate White has been appointed by the Kanawha County Board of Education to replace Ryan White, her husband, who resigned from the board to run for state Intermediate Court of Appeals.

Kate White will serve as a board member through July 1, 2024, at which an elected board member would then take the office. She was one of 16 applicants for the position, according to Board President Tracy White.

“We had some really goo applicants so I wouldn’t say the decision was easy,” Tracy White said, who is not in relation to Ryan or Kate White.

Letters of interest were sent in to the board leading up to the deadline of Wednesday, January 17. Tracy White said the board was able to narrow it down to five before coming to a decision on Kate White.

Kate White has three children in Kanawha County Schools. She’s an active member of Piedmont Elementary’s PTO and she previously served as president and vice president. Tracy White said Kate played a major role in the revitalization of the school’s playground, Celebration Station.

“She was instrumental in spearheading the funding and competition of the Celebration Station in Charleston,” said Tracy White.

Kate also serves as a board member of the YMCA Charleston.

Like her husband Ryan, Kate brings a “legal eye” to the board. She has a bachelor’s degree from Carnegie Mellon University and a Juris Doctorate from the West Virginia University College of Law. Tracy White said having that set of skills will continue to be beneficial for the board moving forward.

“It’s nice when you’re talking bonds or policy changes, which we do a lot, to have someone like that,” she said.

White said the board will stay “well-rounded” with the addition of Kate White. A swearing-in ceremony is planned for Friday, January 26, at 3 p.m.