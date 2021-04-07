Kanawha woman injured in hunting-related shooting

CLENDENIN, W.Va. — A Kanawha County woman is recovering from a gunshot wound to the leg in what investigators describe as a hunting accident in Kanawha County.

The 30-year old victim from Clendenin was shot in the thigh around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Reports indicate the woman was coyote hunting in a remote part of the county and leaned a 30-30 Winchester rifle against the side of her four-wheeler.

State Police indicated the rifle was cocked and apparently tipped over, discharged, and struck her in the leg. She was flown via HealthNet to the Charleston Area Medical Center and is undergoing treatment today.

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Police have also been called in to investigate the incident.