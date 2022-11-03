Kanawha Valley teams preparing for the final week of the regular season

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The 2022 high school football season has produced high and low moments. The last week of the regular season will showcase those exciting moments.

Let’s look at games involving local teams that will be played under the Friday night lights.

#3 Huntington (8-1) vs #2 Hurricane (8-1)

These two Class AAA powerhouses will not only be playing for bragging rights, but the Mountain State Athletic Conference title is on the line.

The Highlanders and Redskins check into Friday’s game with a combined 16-2 record. Both losses came to the Spring Valley Timberwolves. Huntington lost to Spring Valley in week one, 29-28, and Hurricane fell to the Timberwolves in week four, 31-28.

Both squads are playing their best football right now. The Redskins are riding a five-game winning streak, and the Highlanders have not lost since the first week.

The story for this game will be whose offense will score the least because both sides are finding the end zone at a high rate. Hurricane is averaging 47-points per game, including scoring 50 or more points three times.

Huntington is posting an average of 49 points per game, and the Highlanders have not scored below 40 points in eight straight games.

Huntington checks into Friday’s game, winning 11 of the 20 meetings against Hurricane. However, the Redskins have posted wins in two of the last three games.

Whoever wins this game could make a strong argument for the top seed in the Class AAA playoff field.

#5 Spring Valley (7-2) vs St. Albans (0-9)

It has been 20 years since St. Albans last finished its season winless, and Friday’s night against #5 Spring Valley does not seem like a walk in the park for the Red Dragons.

The Timberwolves season has been a roller coaster, especially as of late. They started the 2022 season winning five straight, which earned them the top spot in Class AAA in week seven. However, a loss at Cabell Midland started a brief downward spiral for Brad Dingess’s squad.

Following the loss to the Knights, Spring Valley has split its last four games. The Timberwolves are playing with the upper hand following a 26-10 victory over Parkersburg in week ten.

Spring Valley has had its way in this series against the Red Dragons, winning 11 straight games, and the Timberwolves lead the all-time series 13-4.

#6 George Washington (7-2) vs #14 Woodrow Wilson (6-3)

These two foes will meet on Friday evening for the 24th time in Raleigh County. This game is a good preview of what the playoffs would look like for both sides.

Both teams have secured a spot in the Class AAA field, win or lose. Yes, Woodrow Wilson would still be in the Class AAA playoff field of 16 if the Flying Eagles were to fail.

George Washington, however, is playing in a first-round home game. A win would undoubtedly secure that.

The Patriots have had their way in this series leading 14-8 all-time, including winners of 10 of the last 11 games. George Washington has also won five straight games.

Riverside (3-6) vs #13 Cabell Midland (5-3)

Cabell Midland is walking in uncharted territory right now. The Knights have dropped their last two games, the first time since 2018 that a Luke Salmons team has lost two consecutive games.

Cabell Midland reached as high as third in the WVSSAC playoff ratings. However, a loss to Hurricane in week eight set the Knights back 35-14.

Riverside has won two of its last three games, including a 65-12 victory over Lincoln County last week. Coach Alex Daughtery, an alum of Riverside, has now led the Warriors to back-to-back three wins seasons for the first time since the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

Cabell Midland leads the all-time series 12-6, including winners of eight straight.

South Charleston (1-8) vs Capital (2-7)

These two programs have taken the field against one another 32 times since 1990, and each game has been about bragging rights. Capital has been bragging the longest since the Cougars lead the all-time series 24-8.

However, South Charleston is under a new direction with former NFL All-Pro cornerback Carl Lee, and the Black Eagles will go for their second victory. They will also try to win their third straight game against Capital.

#3 Winfield (8-1) vs Point Pleasant (5-4)

The #3 Winfield Generals will try to secure their best regular season finish since 1988, which was the last time they won nine regular season games. Winfield is coming off a Cardinal Conference championship over then-#1 Scott last week.

The Generals’ offense has heavily relied on the running game’s success. Winfield’s offense scored 60 or more points in three consecutive weeks for the first time in program history.

Point Pleasant is coming off another impressive season under head coach David Darst. The Black Knights returned valuable pieces, including quarterback Evan Roach, from last season’s 9-2 season. However, this season has yet to meet Point Pleasant’s expectations.

The Black Knights will enter the final week of the regular season with a 5-4 record, and they have not won or lost any consecutive games this season.

Point Pleasant has had its way in this series against Winfield. The Black Knights are ahead against the Generals, 12-2, including winners of four straight. The Generals have not won at Point Pleasant since 2007.

Nitro (3-6) vs #4 Scott (8-1)

Scott looks to bounce back following a 20-point loss last week against Winfield. The Skyhawks are in a great position to finish with their best record and host their first home playoff game since that same season.

Nitro had an exciting start in the first few weeks. The Wildcats doubled its win total from the previous two seasons in the first two weeks. However, Nitro dropped its next six games, but the Wildcats picked up their first win since week two last week over Sissonville, 33-28.

Nitro has had the upper hand in this series against Scott, 11-6, but the Skyhawks have won four of the last six.

#11 Herbert Hoover (6-2) vs #14 Logan (6-3)

This game features a tale of two different seasons. Herbert Hoover started the season 0-2 after losing to Scott and Winfield in back-to-back weeks. The Huskies have since turned things around and won six straight. They have outscored their opponents 298-to-103.

On the other hand, Logan started its 2022 campaign winning its first four games, which got them up to No. 6 in the WVSSAC playoff ratings. However, a loss to Winfield set the Wildcats back. Since that loss, Logan has fallen in three of its last five games, including a 49-7 loss to county-rival Chapmanville.

Friday night will be the 21st all-time meeting between these two historic schools. Both have split the previous 20 games, 10-10, with Herbert Hoover winning nine of the last 12.

Wayne (4-5) vs Poca (1-8)

Wayne enters its game at O.o. White Stadium after winning three of its last five games, including a 46-36 victory over Sissonville two weeks ago. The Pioneers will try and win five or more games for the first time since 2018.

Poca is looking for its second win of the season after losing its last four games. The Dots’ only win this season came back on September 23rd in a 41-7 victory over Mingo Central.

This series dates back to 1976, and since that inaugural game, Wayne has had the advantage in the series, 22-14. Wayne has had ultra-success against Poca lately, winning 18 of the last 19 games.

Westside (3-6) vs Sissonville (1-8)

Sissonville has had a difficult season playing five of the 16 Class AA-ranked teams. The Indians’ only victory came back on the last Friday of September over Poca, 33-7. Since then, Sissonville has lost three straight,

Westside comes into its final game of the 2022 season having split its last four games, including a 24-point victory over Mount View in week ten, 51-27. The Renegades have only won one game away from “The Burial Ground.”

Friday’s meeting will only be the third time both sides have squared off. The last time these two lined up and played each other was in 2005. The series is one-to-one, with Sissonville winning the previous game, 33-26.

Buffalo (3-6) vs #5 Wahama (9-0)

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Wahama’s 2012 state championship team, the last time the White Falcons finished their regular season undefeated. Wahama has had no trouble through its first nine games, outscoring its opponents 522-to-117.

Wahama scored 70 or more points in three games this season, the first time a White Falcons team accomplished that.

Buffalo is looking for its third victory away from home this season. The Bison have won two of their last three games.

Wahama has had the advantage in this series, 37-31. However, Buffalo has won six of the last seven games.