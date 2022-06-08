Kanawha Valley legend Robert Alexander dead at 64

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — Former WVU football standout Robert Alexander was found dead in his home Tuesday night. He was 64.

St. Albans Mayor Scott James confirmed to MetroNews that police and emergency personnel were called to Alexander’s St. Albans home after he was found unresponsive by a family member.

James said the body has been taken to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. There were no signs of foul play.

Alexander was the subject of an epic recruiting battles during his senior year at South Charleston High School. He was one of the most sought after running backs in the country. West Virginia Gov. Jay Rockefeller got involved and help convince Alexander to sign with West Virginia University.

Alexander’s best year in Morgantown was his senior season, which was the first year of new head coach Don Nehlen. Alexander gained more than 1,000 yards behind his fullback, fellow Kanawha County native, Walter Easley.

Alexander played professionally with the LA Rams and also had a stint in the USFL.