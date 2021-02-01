Kanawha Valley health organizations share support for needle exchange programs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Four Kanawha Valley health organizations have shared their support for harm reduction programs as the Charleston City Council considers additional regulations on operating needle exchange.

Charleston Area Medical Center, Thomas Health, Cabin Creek Health Systems and Family Care issued a joint statement supporting harm reduction programs, which the health organizations argue provide essential services to reduce rates of transmittable diseases.

“Responsible harm reduction programs will provide needed services to help protect our broader community, while following best practices of federal and state health officials,” the organizations said. “This includes proper needle exchange, inventory and disposal procedures.”

Multiple city council members have proposed altering the city’s needle exchange program rules to require organizers to have certification from the state to operate within city limits.

The health organizations urged city and Kanawha County officials to schedule a meeting for reviewing current program ordinances and developing guidelines to measure an organization’s success.