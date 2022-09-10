Kanawha Valley Football Roundup – Week 3

Cabell Midland – 49 vs. Capital – 0

Cabell Midland gets back on track by blanking Capital, 49-0. The Knights dropped their week one game to George Washington, 28-21, but they had 15 days to regroup to take on the Cougars.

Cabell Midland’s defense stepped up, holding Capital’s offense to 40 yards, including 14 rushing yards. Six different Knights found the endzone Friday evening.

Cabell Midland moves to 1-1 on the season, and the Knights will travel to South Charleston next week. Capital moves to 0-3 for the first time in back-to-back seasons in program history.

Hurricane – 56 vs. George Washington – 7

Hurricane’s defense slowed down a George Washington offense that averaged 25 points in its first two games. The Redskins gritty defense picked off Patriots quarterback Abe Fenwick three times, including two being caught by LaRon Dues-Hall.

Six different Hurricane players found the endzone. The Redskins found themselves down 7-6, but they would score 50 unanswered points.

Hurricane moves to 3-0 for the first time since 2016, and it is the fourth time a Donnie Mays team has started its season 3-0. George Washington has now lost two of the last three against Hurricane.

Riverside – 59 vs. St. Albans – 12

The Riverside Warriors picked up their first win this season by upending St. Albans, 59-12. The Warriors had come close the previous two weeks, losing by an average of five points.

Riverside has now won four straight against the Red Dragons, and the Warriors have been victorious in five of the last six games.

Riverside has next week off, but the Warriors will welcome Spring Valley on September 23rd. St. Albans is 0-3 for the sixth time since 2010.

Herbert Hoover – 42 vs. Nitro – 21

Herbert Hoover hands Nitro its first loss while picking up its first win. Hoover wins its first game since November 5th, 2021.

Huskies quarterback Dane Hatfield racks up four touchdowns, including two rushing touchdowns. Five different Herbert Hoover players piled in touchdowns for head coach Joey Fields.

The Huskies will welcome the Sissonville Indians to Falling Rock next week. Nitro will square off against Chapmanville next week at Underwood Field.

Independence – 70 vs Poca – 8

The Independence Patriots picked up their most significant win of the season, 62 points, over Poca, 70-8. It is the fourth time under John Lilly that the Patriots have totaled 70 points in a single game.

The last time a Poca team gave up 70-plus points came in 2015, and it happened twice.

Independence running back Judah Price ran all around the field as he posted 18 carries for 226 yards and three touchdowns.

Five different Patriots found the endzone at O.O. White Stadium.

Scott – 67 vs Sissonville – 20

The Scott Skyhawks are 3-0 for the first time since 2014 as they take care of business over the Sissonville Indians, 67-20.

Matt Frye, Scott’s quarterback, also threw two touchdown passes while running into the endzone twice.

The Skyhawks have now won back-to-back games over Sissonville by an average of 37 points.

Both teams will hit the road next week. Scott will travel to Point Pleasant, and Sissonville will head to Clay County next Friday night.

Winfield – 47 vs. Chapmanville – 14

Winfield has won consecutive games after falling to Hurricane in week one, 48-21. The Generals welcomed the Chapmanville Tigers into General Stadium, and they took down the undefeated Tigers, 47-14.

Winfield’s senior running back, Caden Beam, ran into the endzone twice.

Winfield has next week off, but the Generals will travel to Logan on September 24th. Chapmanville will look to rebound following Friday night’s loss as the Tigers will face off against Nitro next Friday.

Buffalo – 62 vs. Mount View – 22

Buffalo gets its first win of the season by out-scoring Mount View by 40 points, 62-22.

The Bison have won by 40-plus points on four different occasions since 2018.

Buffalo now moves to 2-0 all-time against Mount View. The other meeting came in 2020 when the Bison blanked the Golden Knights, 27-0.