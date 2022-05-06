Kanawha Valley dealing with flash flooding

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Service has placed more than half of the state under a flood watch until Saturday morning with a line of storms from the southwest expected to move through the state into early Saturday morning.

The flood watch covers most of southern West Virginia, the mid-Ohio Valley, northcentral counties and the northern and eastern panhandles. As much as three inches of rain is possible in some areas.

The Weather Service issues several flash flood warnings Friday morning within the watch area. There’s been water out its banks in parts of Kanawha, Cabell, Lincoln, Wayne and Putnam counties.

A flash flood warning has been extended until 4 p.m. Friday in Kanawha County.

Gov. Jim Justice issued a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties Friday afternoon.

According to the governor’s office, the declaration “directs the State Emergency Operations Center and its partner agencies to prepare to respond ahead of this significant rainfall event, posturing personnel and resources to mobilize a response to any emergency that may develop.”

Nitro Fire Department Chief Casey Mathes and his crews were making water rescues in the Poca area.

“Turn around don’t drown is the motto,” Mathes said. “Do not attempt it. Just because you’ve lived in an area a long time you think you can make it but cars can swept away.”

Mathes said residents living in flood-prone areas should seek higher ground. He expected the problems in some areas to stretch into Saturday.

“It’s going to continue to rain for some time. We hope there’s no more heavier rain but it will continue to rain throughout the day,” Mathes said.

Creeks and streams were flooding but also runoff was causing problems, Mathes said.

“It’s coming off the hillsides and flooding these areas. Everybody needs to be cautious of what’s going on,” Mathes said.

The city of Huntington has had to close several streets because of the high water. Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller advised at just before noon that children who attend the Enslow Park Presbyterian Church daycare program had been moved by daycare supervisors to the second floor of the church due to flooding and were safe.

Huntington state of emergency

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams declared a state of emergency Friday afternoon.

“I am declaring a State of Emergency for the City of Huntington, effective immediately. This is a critical step to ensure that recovery and funding resources are delivered quickly. It also is a vital step in raising public awareness about the severity of this unprecedented flood event, which has resulted in several inches of rain during a short period of time.

“I strongly encourage all Huntington residents to closely monitor weather and emergency updates from our first responders, seek higher ground if needed and do not make any attempts to drive through water. The City of Huntington’s firefighters, police officers,” Williams said. “Public Works crews and workers with the Huntington Water Quality Board are working diligently to mitigate the effects of this emergency situation. I also applaud the cooperation and assistance from our county and state emergency responders.”

Periods of rain are in the forecast for Friday tonight with on and off showers expected for the day Saturday.

It appears the storms will clear out in time for Mother’s Day with a mixture of clouds and sun and temperatures in the 60s.