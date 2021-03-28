Kanawha Valley Collective receives grant for its work in community

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha Valley Collective has received a $6,000 grant from the American Land Title Association (ALTA) Good Deeds Foundation for its work in the community.

Kanawha Valley Collective (KVC) was one of 21 non-profit organizations across the United States chosen for the first-time award because of its organization’s efforts to help end homelessness.

ALTA Good Deeds Foundation Board Chair Mary O’Donnell said the board felt a strong connection with KVC once its story was told about work in housing.

“What we saw that the collective was doing was centered around working on the homeless situation, helping to get people lifted out of homelessness. It’s very connected to our organization and what our members are all about,” O’Donnell told 580-WCHS.

KVC was nominated by Fidelity National Financial in Chesterfield, Virginia to receive funding from the charitable arm of the ALTA. KVC is dedicated to improving homelessness services and removing barriers to housing in Kanawha, Boone, Clay, and Putnam counties

O’Donnell said they heard a personal story about helping a man raise enough to furnish his first apartment.

“Our member gave us the background and told us a great story about the foundation. Our board was moved about what we heard about what they were doing. That’s why we felt they were a great choice to receive one of our first grants,” O’Donnell said.

It’s the first round of grant funding of this kind with the new foundation. O’Donnell said there are plans to award grants twice a year. She welcomes any sponsorship for their members.

There are no defined restrictions on how the money will be used, O’Donnell noted. She said they trust the KVC and other organizations to use it how it helps.

Traci Strickland, Executive Director of the KVC said, “We are honored to be the recipient of this grant from the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation. Our organization is dedicating to ensuring that everyone in our community has a safe, stable place to call home, and this grant will help us continue our efforts.”

The Foundation is founded on the mission that “Good Deeds Grow Communities” and is structured to award grants to recognized 501(c)(3) organizations.