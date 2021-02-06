Kanawha under winter weather advisory Sunday morning

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A quick-moving snowstorm could leave behind a few inches of snow in more than a dozen southern and southeastern West Virginia counties early Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for five counties and a Winter Weather Advisory for 12 counties beginning Saturday night.

According to meteorologists, rain from the south will meet with cold air early in an area roughly stretching from Charleston to Bluefield south and then up through the eastern mountains from Bluefield to Elkins.

The storm is expected to be gone by late morning Sunday and much of the snow could melt with temperatures heading above freezing in some areas Sunday afternoon.

The Winter Storm Warning covers Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe and Summers counties where snow amounts in the higher elevations could reach six inches.

Parts of Clay, Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Webster and Randolph counties could see up to four inches of snow. The advisory is set to expire at noon Sunday.

Residents in Wyoming and McDowell counties are forecasted for up to three inches of snow. The Winter Advisory begins at 9 p.m. Saturday and goes to 10 a.m. Sunday.

Up to two inches of snow is expected in Kanawha, Lincoln, Boone, Logan and Wayne counties. The Winter Weather Advisory ends at 9 a.m. Sunday in those areas.