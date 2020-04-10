Kanawha, surrounding counties under freeze warning

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Those who got an early start on their flower or vegetable gardens may want to cover their plants Friday night with a freeze warning in effect.

The National Weather Service has issued the warning for most central and southern coalfield counties. Temperatures are expected to tip to 32 degrees.

Counties included in the warning are Wayne, Cabell, Mason, Jackson, Wood, Pleasants, Tyler, Lincoln, Putnam, Kanawha, Roane, Wirt, Calhoun, Ritchie, Doddridge, Mingo, Logan, Boone, Clay, Braxton, Gilmer, Lewis, Harrison, Taylor, McDowell and Wyoming.

The state’s eastern panhandle counties are under a freeze watch.