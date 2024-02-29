Kanawha deputy shot in hand, man in custody

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — A Kanawha County sheriff’s deputy is recovering from a gunshot wound suffered in an early morning pursuit with a suspect.

According to Kanawha County Chief Deputy Joe Crawford, the deputy responded to a disturbance at a home on Galena Lane in Sissonville around 1:10 a.m. Thursday. The caller said a man identified as Nathan Oxley, 43, of Sissonville, was violent and may have been under the influence of methamphetamines.

The deputy spotted the suspect vehicle on his way to the call. The vehicle fled and the pursuit ended a short time later when the Oxley jumped out of the vehicle and opened fire. The deputy suffered a gunshot wound to a hand in the hail of bullets but was able to return fire. Oxley fled into the woods.

Law enforcement from throughout the area responded and soon had Oxley in custody.

Crawford said a second individual, identified as Becky Linville, also fled the scene. She was located shortly before 8 a.m. The department said she’ll be interviewed but they don’t expect her to be charged with any crimes.

Oxley was taken to CAMC to be treated for his injuries suffered in the apprehension. He was not struck by the gunfire. He’ll face charges of attempted murder of a police officer and malicious wounding.

The deputy is undergoing surgery for non-life threatening injuries at the Charleston Area Medical Center’s General Hospital.