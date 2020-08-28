Kanawha shifts back to orange on COVID map

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state has added nearly 200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to numbers released Friday morning by the state Department of Health and Human Resources.

The 191 new cases played a role in bumping two counties, Kanawha and Mingo, from “yellow” to “orange” on the state’s county advisory map. Logan and Monroe counties remained “orange” Friday. If those counties are “orange” on Saturday night, extra-curricular activities like high school football games won’t be allowed in those counties next week.

The state has 21 counties in the “yellow” and 30 counties in “green.”

COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia are now at 202 with three deaths added Friday. Two of the three deaths are from Logan County, a 93-year-old woman and 82-year-old woman. The state also confirmed the death of a 77-year-old man.

“We mourn with all families suffering the loss of loved ones during this horrible pandemic,” state DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch said.

The state now lists Logan County with 25 COVID-19 related but the actual number may be more because of a delay in reporting.

The daily positive test rate was 3.14 percent Friday.

The overall confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (33), Berkeley (788), Boone (134), Braxton (9), Brooke (86), Cabell (509), Calhoun (9), Clay (20), Doddridge (6), Fayette (235), Gilmer (18), Grant (140), Greenbrier (103), Hampshire (91), Hancock (118), Hardy (71), Harrison (262), Jackson (200), Jefferson (347), Kanawha (1,338), Lewis (32), Lincoln (112), Logan (471), Marion (215), Marshall (133), Mason (102), McDowell (71), Mercer (290), Mineral (144), Mingo (229), Monongalia (1,083), Monroe (95), Morgan (37), Nicholas (47), Ohio (289), Pendleton (44), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (138), Putnam (265), Raleigh (340), Randolph (221), Ritchie (5), Roane (26), Summers (19), Taylor (104), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (43), Wayne (242), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (305), Wyoming (64).