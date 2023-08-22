Kanawha sheriffs search for two suspects related to a purse theft

RAND, W.Va. — Kanawha County Sheriff deputies are on the lookout for two people accused of stealing a woman’s purse outside of a Dollar General in Rand.

Officers were waved down by the victim on Monday claiming that her purse was taken from her shopping cart.

Upon a review of the surveillance video, officers learned that the woman was outside of the store with her purchases and her shopping cart with the purse in it were still inside of the store at the time of the occurrence.

An unknown man and woman noticed the purse inside of the cart and the man was seen moving the purse before placing his belongings over it.

When the victim returned, she found her purse, along with her ID and $300 that was inside of it to be missing.

According to the investigating officer of the case, Deputy J.S Ashcraft, the male suspect is white with black hair. He was wearing a white t-shirt and cargo style shorts. The female suspect is white with sandy brown hair. She was wearing an orange shirt and grey shorts and was carrying an infant.

Ashcraft says for anyone who can identify either of the suspects or has information to call him at (304)357-0169.