Sissonville man charged in shooting, fire

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. – A Kanawha County man has been charged in connection with a shooting and fire that were reported Wednesday near Sissonville.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department (KCSD), Robert Layne, 30, of Sissonville is charged with felony counts of arson, malicious wounding and wanton endangerment after deputies said he admitted to intentionally setting a fire to the residence on Sisters Lane and then shooting an occupant of the home during an altercation.

KCSD responded to the 1000 block of Hughart Drive to investigate a shooting Wednesday afternoon. A related fire was occurring at a residential trailer nearby.

A male identified as Jacob Parsons was in the driveway of his residence on Hughart Drive with multiple gunshot wounds and was transported from the scene by ambulance to an area hospital, a release said.

Layne was located and detained by deputies in the roadway nearby. A handgun was located on the edge of the roadway near a mailbox.

During an interview on the scene with Layne, he admitted to intentionally setting the fire.

The resident of that trailer was present and her boyfriend was the victim of the shooting, a release said. An altercation occurred between the victim and Layne over his setting the fire.

Layne admitted he shot the victim several times during their argument.

A bullet believed to have been fired by Layne struck the residence located at 1023 Hughart Drive. Three people were standing on the front porch of this residence at the time the shots were fired.