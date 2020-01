CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in a 2007 murder case.

Dianna Withrow died at her Dunbar residence in January 2007; she suffered a blow to the head.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and the Dunbar Police Department are investigating the matter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 304-357-0556.