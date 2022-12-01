Kanawha Schools to hold FAFSA Fair Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County school system is offering high school seniors and their parents an opportunity get free assistance in filling out the all-important FAFSA for post-high school education.

The KCS FAFSA Support Fair is scheduled for next Monday, Dec. 5, at West Virginia State University, the University of Charleston and at West Side Maker’s Center on Patrick Street in Charleston.

Kanawha County Schools Director of Counseling and Testing Jon Duffy said the support fair will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“They can receive assistance from a financial aid expert,” Duffy said.

Completion of the FAFSA, Free Application for Federal Student Aid, is required to receive any type of federal financial aid and state aid like the Promise Scholarship.

Duffy said it can be somewhat intimidating to fill out the form on your own. He said the school system wants to help as much as possible.

Kanawha County Schools has a goal to have 60% of graduates next spring to enroll in some kind of post-secondary education, Duffy said.

“Certainly there are benefits to post-secondary education. It really provides for successful career opportunities and gainful employment for our graduates and it’s also important for our local economy,” he said.

Both the student and guardian should bring their driver’s license and social security card, Duffy said. The guardian should also bring a copy of their 2021 tax return.

Students will be given information about what financial aid is available.

“I think what the FAFSA does is that informs students that continuing education after high school can be affordable,” Duffy said.

Monday’s support session will be the second in recent months. The first sessions helped about 100 students.

Parents and guardians can register in advance to schedule an appointment at http://bit.ly/3TAHVlu or just walk in.

The locations are:

West Virginia State University

Wilson Student Union

University of Charleston

Clay Tower Building

West Side Maker’s Center

602 Patrick Street

Charleston, WV 25387