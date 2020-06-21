Kanawha school playgrounds, outdoor facilities open

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Playgrounds and outdoor facilities at Kanawha County Schools are open following a vote by the county’s Board of Education last week.

The decision by the board came as principals began facing questions about what is open and as municipalities across the state are beginning to allow visitors back at their parks and facilities.

“I would also note that State Parks has opened its playgrounds and the county parks have already opened up playgrounds,” board president Ryan White said. “I agree that there’s no reason for us to keep our playgrounds closed.”

White noted people should be wary of crowded playgrounds before adding he did not think it would be an issue.

“As long as they keep their distance, I think we’re OK,” board member Jim Crawford said.