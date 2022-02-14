Kanawha school board member against measure to make school board elections partisan

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Current Kanawha County School board member and former state school board association president Ryan White does not believe making local school board races partisan is the right decision.

House Republicans are advancing a measure in the West Virginia legislature, House Joint Resolution 106, that would give voters the option of removing from the state Constitution “the requirement that elections for local school board members be nonpartisan.”

Appearing on Monday’s MetroNews ‘Talkline,’ White said education is local and partisanship could skew that.

“What’s good for one community may not be good for another community. Partisanship will only lead to more influences that are developed by idiot logs on national and regional levels. It will hinder the local issues that the school boards primarily need to focus on,” White said.

Those lawmakers in favor of the measure have stated knowing the political leanings of board members would be helpful for voters to make decisions and be informed on who is on the board.

As stated in Monday’s commentary with Hoppy Kercheval, the House Education Committee passed the resolution on a voice vote last week, with Delegate Todd Longanacre (R, Greenbrier) arguing in support. “I would like to know what the political leanings… and the ideologies are of our school board members,” Longanacre said.

White said he does not have political leanings even correlate to local educational issues. He cited his surprise with certain reactions to COVID-19 response in schools

“I can’t tell you how many people that I would think would sway one way based on their partisan leaning say the exact opposite of what I would think on an educational issue,” White said.

The resolution needs the approval of two-thirds of the members of the House and Senate before being placed before voters.

The state school board association has come out against this proposal.

“When we’re making decisions based on children, disciplines on children. Also on employees, how we discipline an employee or promote employees, you want to make sure that bias is not there. In that sense we are a quasi-judicial body,” White said.