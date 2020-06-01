Kanawha school board leader looks back at year, pandemic

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — It’s been an academic year unlike any other for Kanawha County Schools and all districts around the state with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing learning to be virtual.

With Kanawha’s school year officially coming to an end on May 22 for students, board president Ryan White is proud of how the district handled the pandemic and the entire academic calendar.

He spoke to 580-WCHS about the school year and said he knew first hand with his young children in Kanawha schools how the teachers handled the pandemic.

“Their teachers were very engaging and provided a lot of work for our kids. All around, I think the school system did as well as they could have done. They did an excellent job in trying to make the best of the situation,” he said.

White did admit there is still plenty of work to do in association with the schools closing down including gaps in learning with children who were not able to participate in virtual learning.

“Next year is going to be even more challenging, having to make up for some of those children who were not able to learn with the distance learning, adding to the summer months when certain kids are not going to be doing anything,” White said.

He said that is the top priority for Kanawha County Schools next school year, to improve on the way they educate at-risk youth.

“I look forward to working with our new superintendent. Doing that is going to be a pivotal time because the at-risk youth are the ones that more likely to have not been able to take advantage of the distance learning and are probably the ones going to need as much catch up as possible,” White said.

“We do have a plan in place to accelerate some learning for students that need extra help.”

White referring to Dr. Tom Williams taking over as who is currently serving as the deputy superintendent for the schools but will be the next superintendent replacing longtime leader Dr. Ron Duerring.

He will take over for Duerring on July 1 on a one-year contract. White said Duerring is disappointed the way his 22-year tenure came to a close but understanding its how it had to be with the virus.

White said the transition has been seamless and is glad that someone familiar with the district is taking over leadership with everything that has occurred the past few months.

“It’s been helpful that someone that took over is someone from within,” White said. “Because grasping with the district while distance learning which is different from normal school. If we had anybody coming from outside, they would not only have to learn the whole school system but grasp with distance learning aspect and determine what to do in the fall.”

Before the pandemic hit in March and into the spring, White said there were plenty of student accomplishments to celebrate. He mentioned 14 students place at Regional Math Field Day including the highest scoring 10th and 12th-grade teams and Ben Franklin medical assistance students that had six first-place finishes and recognition at state leadership conference.

White also praised the implementation of a pilot project with the West Virginia Department of Education and Marshall University which addresses student social-emotional needs. He was also proud of two South Charleston Middle School students’ artwork selected to be exhibited at Tamarack and 35 county schools competing at the robotics state tournament.

During the pandemic, White said the bus drivers, cooks and many school service personnel stepped up to ensure students were being fed by preparing and delivering meals.