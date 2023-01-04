Kanawha school board approves demo contract for Cedar Grove project

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Board of Education approved contracts Tuesday for the demolition of portion of Cedar Grove Elementary School and a new HVAC system for Sissonville Elementary.

Reclaim Inc. was awarded the winning bid for the Cedar Grove job. The company will be paid just shy of $409,000.

Kanawha County School Superintendent Tom Williams said there were five demolition firms at the pre-bid conference but only two submitted bids. Williams said demolition companies are currently swamped with work.

“They have so much work that they can’t bid on things,” Williams said.

The county school system has a history with Reclaim.

“They are the ones that tore down Clendenin (Elementary). They are very responsible. They are very detailed,” Williams said.

The demolition is part of a major renovation project at the school. The school system received $8.5 million from the state School Building Authority in December 2021. The project is being matched with $3.2 million in local funds.

The board also approved a $2.8 million contract at Tuesday evening’s meeting with Darnold Mechanical of Kenna to renovate the HVAC system at Sissonville Elementary. Federal funds are financing the work.