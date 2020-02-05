Kanawha school board — again — votes Williams as next superintendent

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A week after originally naming the school system’s next superintendent, the Kanawha County Board of Education again selected Deputy Superintendent Tom Williams as the next leader come July.

The board voted 3-2 on Wednesday to select Williams as Ron Duerring’s successor. Williams will be under a one-year contract with a $150,000 salary.

Some board members and the public were unaware of last week’s vote as it was not announced until afterward. Board President Ryan White asked for the meeting citing concerns of violating state open meetings laws.

Just like last week’s vote, White and board member Ric Cavender opposed appointing Williams, while board members Jim Crawford, Tracy White and Becky Jordan voted for hiring Williams.

Ryan White and Cavender said they do not oppose Williams becoming superintendent, but are concerned about not going through a search process in picking Duerring’s successor.

“In my mind, we definitely need, as elected officials, to go through that official process to make sure we don’t leave no stone unturned,” Cavender said. “Of course, I was in the minority of the opinion on that, and that’s fine. That happens sometimes. I still will always maintain we should have looked at every possible place. If Dr. Williams was the right person, we would have found that through that process.”

Ryan White asked the board why the motion was put forward before reaching out to Williams about the opportunity. Crawford responded by saying board members are entitled to make any motion they want to.

Tracy White said the school system needs a leader who understands its problems, especially during the ongoing recovery efforts stemming from the June 2016 flood.

“My biggest fear was not only bringing someone in who does not know Kanawha County but did not understand the FEMA aspect and building a new school,” she said.

More than 60 people attended Wednesday’s meeting, with a majority — including Natalie Laliberty, the principal at Ruthlawn Elementary School — speaking in favor of Williams’ credentials.

“He knows our problems and he knows our strengths. He’s compassionate and a good listener,” Laliberty said. “He’s super knowledgeable, and I think it’s the best transition of moving from someone who has been with us for 22 years.”

Williams previously served as a teacher and principal at Saint Albans High School and has 35 years of experience within the school system.