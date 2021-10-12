Kanawha, Putnam senatorial districts face changes in Senate map

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A map redrawing state Senate Districts passed Monday by the state Senate Redistricting Committee changes the districts that include Kanawha and Putnam counties.

According to the map, the new District 17 would include most of Kanawha County with the exception of the north western section of the Kanawha.

The new lines for the 8th Senatorial District would include the north western section of Kanawha County along with parts of Putnam, Roane and all of Clay County.

The rest of Putnam County is in Senate District 4 with all of Mason, Jackson and part of Roane County.

The proposed map now heads to the full Senate for consideration.