Kanawha, Putnam counties under Winter Weather Advisory Tuesday morning

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Service has placed seven West Virginia counties under a Winter Weather Advisory from late Monday night through Tuesday afternoon.

Meteorologists said 1 to 2 inches of snow could make roads slippery Tuesday morning in parts of Cabell, Mason, Jackson, Putnam, Kanawha, Roane and Clay counties.

The heaviest snow is forecasted for 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday. The advisory is from midnight Monday to 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Some of the state’s higher elevations continued to get significant snowfall Monday. The Tucker County community of Davis reported as much as 7 inches of snow had fallen from Friday night through Monday afternoon.