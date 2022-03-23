Kanawha, Putnam counties under tornado watch until 10 p.m. Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Service has placed more than two dozen West Virginia counties under a Tornado Watch until 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Warm, breezy conditions dominated the state Wednesday afternoon which could fuel severe thunderstorms, straight-line winds or tornadoes, according to meteorologists.

The counties under the watch include:

Boone, Brooke, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge, Gilmer, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Marshall, Mason, Mingo, Monongalia, Ohio, Pleasants, Putnam, Ritchie, Roane, Tyler, Wayne, Wetzel, Wirt and Wood counties.

A watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes to formed. A warning means a tornado has been reported or observed on radar.