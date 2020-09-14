Kanawha PSD receives $2 million for Lens Creek Sewer Project

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha Public Service District has received $2 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to begin construction of the Lens Creek Sewer Project.

The first phase of the project includes eight miles of sanitary sewer line, which will impact 220 households. The Lens Creek area goes from Route 94 in Marmet to Boone County.

“The Kanawha County Commission has repeatedly sought funding for the Lens Creek line extension. We were told no several times, but in my experience, you have to buckle down and keep working to make things happen,” Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango said.

The Kanawha County Commission has contributed $196,650 since 2011 to the public service district to cover operating costs and expenses.

According to Salango, construction will begin in the spring.