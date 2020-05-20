Kanawha parks board votes to reopen pools under Justice’s guidelines

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Parks and Recreation Commission voted to open its pools at its meeting Wednesday.

The vote came down 6-3 during a Zoom teleconference, allowing the two pools ran by the park system to reopen when Gov. Jim Justice allows it under his guidelines. Justice said during his daily COVID-19 press briefing on Wednesday that he expects guidance on pools to be released by the end of the week.

Jeff Hutchinson, the Kanawha County Parks Director said during the meeting it will take between two and three weeks for the pool at Coonskin to reopen because of repairs. He said the pool needs wielded and workers were unable to get to it during the pandemic.

“They will go in and check it all out after they clean it. They will totally pressure wash it so you’ll be able to see where the leaks are or where the cracks are at in the metal. Then we will get the wielder in, he will do it, they’ll touch it up with paint,” he said.

“As soon as they are done with that we will fill the pool.”

Hutchinson believes when the pools open social distancing guidelines and public gathering restrictions in place by the state will be enforced.

He told the board he believes the concession stands will be close to fully operational.

“They are opening outdoor dining and restaurants have been taking carryout. If they are approved by the health department and they are following the health department rules, there is no reason that they can’t serve hot dogs and corn dogs like they normally do,” he said.