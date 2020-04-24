Kanawha officials remaining cautious with reopening approach

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — While discussions of reopening parts of the economy around West Virginia remain ongoing, health leaders continue to be cautious.

Kanawha-Charleston Health Department Chief Officer Dr. Sherri Young continued to preach patience at a press briefing late Friday afternoon on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county updated its numbers shortly before meeting at 154 positive cases. 93 of those cases are active, 61 are closed and there are three deaths in the county.

“The numbers that we see coming in mostly are long term care facilities at this point, however, we are still seeing community spread, coming from another person to another person. So it may be time to take the foot off the gas a little bit but it’s definitely not time to hit the breaks and let everything go back to normal,” Young said.

Young said she anticipates more positive cases to come in over the weekend in the county when the health department receives the results from its countywide testing at nursing homes. Young said around 1,700 were tested in the county this week under Gov. Jim Justice’s executive order.

26 people were tested at the county’s drive-thru event on Tuesday on Morris Street with one testing positive, Young announced.

She further said there are already 27 people scheduled to be tested at the next drive-thru event on Tuesday at Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary School from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 304-348-1088.

At Justice’s press briefing on Friday, he mentioned opening up elective surgeries at hospitals, daycares, and restaurants first in revitalizing the state’s economy. Young said she will keep an eye out on those steps.

“With our restaurants in Kanawha County we will work with them in their permitted facilities,” she said. “We have a great relationship with our restaurants and we will work anyway we can to help them reopen in a safe manner.”

Also at the briefing, Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango touched on the county’s judicial annex remaining closed until May 15. It was scheduled to reopen on Monday.

“There are approximately 200 people that work there and then we have foot traffic of around 1,000 per day. We believe it would be prudent to keep it closed until we have a decline in community spread,” he said.