Kanawha officials considering penalities for nuisance policy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County officials are reviewing the county’s nuisance ordinance in hopes of changing how property owners are penalized for unkempt and unsanitary locations.

The Kanawha County Commission discussed possible changes during its meeting Thursday, and the county Planning Commission will analyze the proposal at its meeting next month ahead of a public hearing.

The current ordinance addresses properties with abandoned homes and land in poor conditions. Steve Neddo, the county’s planning director, said there are no penalties under the policy.

“The problem we’re running into is that a lot of times, some people get our first notice, then our second notice, then nothing happens,” he said. “We try to take them to court, but since there is nothing written into the code or ordinance as far as the penalty phases, nothing really happens.”

The county has 451 open cases dating back to 2017. While state law sets fines for litter and debris, Neddo said it is not enough to prevent people from leaving their property in poor condition.

If the policy change is approved, the county could assess a misdemeanor penalty for violations to property owners and landlords in unincorporated areas.

“The intent of this is to get the properties cleaned up, and it’s not happening,” Neddo said.

Neddo added the policy could receive final approval by the county commission in March.