Kanawha, most counties under tornado watch until 9 p.m. Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. The National Weather Service has placed 39 West Virginia counties under a tornado watch until 9 p.m. Thursday.

The counties include: Barbour, Boone, Braxton, Brooke, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge, Fayette, Gilmer, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Kanawha, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Marshall, Mason, McDowell, Mingo, Monongalia, Nicholas, Ohio, Pleasants, Preston, Putnam, Raleigh, Ritchie, Roane, Taylor, Tyler, Upshur, Wayne, Webster, Wetzel, Wirt and Wood counties.

West Virginia set a one day tornado record in the April 2 storm event.

The National Weather has confirmed 10 tornadoes from that day.

There has been little severe weather in the state as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday. There was a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Mingo and Logan counties for until 4:15 p.m.