Kanawha, medical and state leaders discuss preparations in case of coronavirus surge

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As coronavirus cases continue increasing in Kanawha County, local and state leaders are taking steps in preparation for a possible surge.

Members of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, local government bodies and hospital organizations met with state officials on Thursday to discuss available resources.

The leaders of Thomas Health Systems and Charleston Area Medical Center also participated in the meeting, as did Bill Crouch, the secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

The meeting came as 1,601 coronavirus cases have been identified in Kanawha County. Forty-two county residents have died in association with the pandemic, in which 10 deaths have been reported since Sunday.

“I think everybody is concerned about community spread and the numbers in Kanawha County as to what’s going on here locally,” said Dan Lauffer, president and CEO of Thomas Health Systems. “I think we’re going to see this as an issue in other places in West Virginia, so it’s just a matter of being prepared and communicating with all of the resources that we have in the state to manage it.”

Thomas Health Systems owns Saint Francis Hospital in Charleston, which is being utilized as a surge facility. According to Crouch, the state is covering 75% of the related costs of operating the facility. Lauffer told reporters there are six patients at the facility.

Lauffer said it is important for all parties to communicate about best addressing the pandemic, as new active cases do not mean an immediate rise in hospitalizations.

“It prompts all of the people involved in this to think are we going to need more beds if this community spread continues,” he said. “All we’re trying to do is be ahead of it and be sure that we’re providing the beds available where it may be needed.”

Dr. Sherri Young, the executive director and health officer of the health department, said it is alarming that cases in Kanawha County are increasing more than anticipated.

“We thought we were going to have a lull during the summertime. We thought that people would socially distance and we would have a bit of a break,” she said. “Our active case count went down to 22 in June. Now, we’re back over 400 active cases. The more that we see, the more potential spread we have in the community.”

Young said local and state partners have been preparing for trend changes both in Kanawha and nearby counties, adding the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department collaborates with other health facilities and local bodies to track cases.

“We’re not at any critical mass right now, but what we want to do is to make sure we contain the spread and that we have the ability to spread if we do see that rise,” she said.

Kanawha County is one of eight counties in the orange category of the county alert map with an average rate of 14 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people. Young said she does not think Kanaha County will be in the highest category — which would mean a daily rate of 25 or more new cases — but noted outbreaks at schools could put the county in that situation.