Kanawha man pleads guilty to fatal DUI crash that claimed 2 lives

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County man faces prison time after pleading guilty to two counts of DUI causing death in connection with a double fatal wreck in Oct. 2022.

Andrew Wyrick, 27, of Culloden, appeared before Kanawha County Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers Monday where he admitted to being under the influence of THC when he drove his pick-up truck across the double line on U.S. Route 60 west of St. Albans and slammed into an oncoming SUV.

The crash claimed the lives of Dotty Lou Haynes, 73, and her daughter Sherri McClanahan, 53, both of Hurricane.

Two others were injured in the crash. Wyrick was also charged with two counts of DUI causing serious bodily injury, but prosecutors dropped those charges as part of his plea deal.

Wyrick was scheduled to go on trial Monday, but instead entered a guilty plea.

Wyrick’s attorney Jeff Woods asked Judge Akers during Monday’s hearing to allow his client to remain free on bond until his sentencing. Akers denied the request.

“The court on its own is going to forfeit your bond Mr. Wyrick in order that you be held in the South Central Regional Jail until sentencing,” Akers said.

Woods interjected and said Wyrick has shown growth since the crash and should not be locked up.

“He has remained employed. He has great community support. He is taking care of his family quite well,” Woods told the judge. “We’re asking the court to give him time to adjust to the situation that’s coming and time to prepare to get his affairs in order.”

Woods said the crash was not intentional.

“This is not a purposeful, violent offense, so one can say that there’s no indication that he presents himself as a danger to the community,” he said.

Akers stood firm on her denial of Woods’ request. Wyrick faces 3-15 years in prison on each count.

“You understand that if the court were to order those sentences to be served consecutively, that would total not less than 6 and no more than 30 years?” Akers asked Wyrick.

Sentencing has been scheduled for April 30 at 9 a.m.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department has announced a news conference to discuss the plea for 1:30 p.m. Monday.