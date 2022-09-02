Kanawha magistrate Sisson dies

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — Kanawha County Magistrate Mike Sisson has died, the Kanawha County Commission announced Friday.

Sisson was elected as a magistrate in 2012. He previously served as a police officer with the St. Albans Police Department, a security guard for Union Carbide and a process deputy for the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

“Magistrate Sisson was a kind man who served the public in many capacities with a Law Enforcement background,” commissioners said in a statement. “He was a friend to many and always had the best interest of the public at heart. He will be greatly missed, and today we honor him.”

Judge Jennifer Bailey requested black drapes be hung on the Kanawha County Judicial Building. The commission has ordered state flags on county property to be lowered until the completion of services.