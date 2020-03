CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Public Library announced Wednesday that Erika Connelly will become the system’s next director.

The library board approved hiring Connelly, who replaces Riti Grover.

Grover served as library director for more than a year before leaving in December.

Connelly has been leading the Marion County Public Library System for 16 years. She will make $115,000 annually.