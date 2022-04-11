Kanawha library officials ‘polishing’ downtown Charleston location before May opening

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Less than a month from Monday’s Kanawha County Public Library System board meeting the multi-million dollar renovated downtown Charleston facility will be open.

Erika Connelly, the Director of Kanawha County Public Library System (KCPL) told the board that officials are working with the contractors to finish ‘punch-list’ items such as furniture, equipment and touching up on certain rooms.

She described the work currently being done before the May 9 grand opening as ‘polishing.’

“We’re focusing a lot on the move-in, what we look like and what kind of foot forward we want to put forward in our space and what we want the public to see,” Connelly said.

Connelly said library officials are working on pinning down janitorial and security services before the opening. She also wants a deep clean of the facility before May.

The $32 million project includes a skywalk to the Summers Street parking garage. The square footage of the facility will go from 53,000 square feet to 81,000 square feet.

In addition to the Sky Bridge, the project will add 28,000 square feet of new space to the original building, along with additional community rooms, new technology, an expanded Children’s floor, a small café, and more.

Connelly said during the meeting that many local organizations are booking meetings in the Charleston facility after going on tours.

“The mood is just overwhelmingly positive, it’s a pick me up. It’s like having kittens on the floor. people are just so happy when they tour,” she said.

The library board next meets May 9 at 4 p.m., the same day as the grand opening.