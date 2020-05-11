Kanawha library board meeting disrupted with child pornography, racial slurs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Public Library board’s videoconference meeting Monday was halted after child pornography and racial slurs appeared onscreen.

The board had posted the meeting’s agenda as well as viewing information to the library system’s website. The board held its meeting utilizing Zoom Video Communications.

Public meetings across the country have been held as videoconferences as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Zoom announced last Thursday it will do more to protect meetings from disruptions also called Zoombombing; the company reached an agreement with the New York State Attorney General’s office to address protecting users through a “vulnerability management program.”