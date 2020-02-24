Kanawha library board approves $24 million deal involving Charleston facility work

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Public Library Board approved a $24 million agreement on Monday to expand and renovate the downtown Charleston library.

The deal, with Paramont Builders Inc. of Saint Albans, involves most of the work to the Capitol Street location.

The project will include the addition of 20,000 square feet, including a meeting space capable of holding up to 200 people.

The total cost of the project is expected to be $32 million, with other costs including a temporary space.

The updated library will open in February 2022.