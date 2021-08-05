Kanawha leader of WVEA shares thoughts on beginning of school year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Schools in Kanawha County begin classes for another school year on Monday, with schools split on mask requirements.

Kanawha County Schools BOE voted this week to require masks for grades PreK-5 and make it a choice for all students and staff in grades 6-12. Dinah Adkins, the co-president of Kanawha County Education Association told 580-WCHS that the mask mandate is part of the concern from teachers entering the year.

“Many teachers do think that students should be masked and teachers. We need to be cautious and make sure our plans are focused on providing safety for students and teachers. If the conditions change, we need to take a look at this again,” she said.

Other concerns include the early state date to the year, which Adkins said is the earliest it has been ‘in a while,’ and the HVAC system in some of the schools. On Thursday, WCHS-TV reported on an issue with the air conditioning unit at West Side Middle School in Charleston. Kanawha County Schools says the chiller had a leak and they are working to get it fixed, according to the report.

HVAC projects at other schools are also wrapping up but are against the clock when it comes to the school year starting. Several projects were ongoing with the backing of levy money.

Kanawha County Schools released the following statement to 580-WCHS on the HVAC projects:

“Something can go wrong across a district this large any day with HVAC so we’re never in the clear, however we know of no other major concern outside of a current issue being addressed at West Side Middle, the Capital High School gym and Dunbar Middle gym. CHS and DMS are both under planned excess levy HVAC construction right now and will not have air in their gym areas for the first couple of weeks. Schools will adapt accordingly.

“We have many schools that will have construction completed by Monday that will be up and running with new HVACs for this year. And, thanks to federal dollars, we will be able to add even more HVAC projects to our list above and beyond the excess levy projects.”

According to the school system, completed projects for this year include Capital, GWHS, Dunbar Middle, SAHS & Lakewood Elementary. Riverside High School HVAC has begun but will be multi-year.

Adkins also noted that the summer felt like short rest for many, coming off of a hectic pandemic year. She said there have also been numerous training sessions for teachers on new materials and guidance from the CDC.

The last day of school in Kanawha County is May 23. According to the 2020-21 academic calendar for the county, Kanawha County Schools has two weeks off in December, 20 to 24 and 27 to 31, with Christmas Day and New Years Day falling on Saturdays.

“I think all the teachers and service professionals are excited to be back with the students and looking forward to having a meaningful school year as long as they can be safe,” Adkins said.

“We just hope that the communities and everyone come together to support the students. And if we do have to make adjustments, everyone can work together and realize that sometimes teachers don’t make the decisions and they implement what they are told.”