Kanawha judicial building closed after positive coronavirus case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s confirmed coronavirus cases continue to steadily grow, leading to the immediate closure of Kanawha County’s judicial annex after a court system worker was among the latest cases.

The case from Kanawha was identified generally as a court system employee who has been hospitalized. It’s believed the worker lives in Putnam County.

The court is working closely with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department to directly contact all co-workers who may have been in contact with the individual, according to a statement from the court system. Coworkers are being notified of all recommended health and safety protocols.

The Kanawha County Commission, under the direction of Kanawha Charleston Health Officer Sherri Young, ordered the judicial building be immediately closed to the public.

Health officials said the patient had significant access to the building, which houses circuit court, magistrate court, family court and the offices of the Kanawha County Clerk.