Kanawha judicial annex still scheduled to reopen May 15

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Judicial Annex is still scheduled to reopen May 15.

The date also marks the end of a statewide order that stayed jury trials and grand jury proceedings. The Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia on April 22 extended the order from May 1 but allowed certain proceedings to happen by telephone or video.

Eight positive coronavirus cases have been connected to the Kanawha County building.

A limited number of emergency matters have been handled by a limited number of Kanawha County Judicial Annex employees during the pandemic; according to Kanawha County Circuit Clerk Cathy Gatson, much of the current responsibilities have included handling criminal bonds, processing neglect orders and addressing time-sensitive matters such as adoptions.