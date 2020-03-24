Kanawha judicial annex closed until further notice

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Judicial Annex will be closed until further notice after two employees who worked in the building tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Kanawha County Commission ordered the closure Tuesday evening, which will go into effect Wednesday at 8 a.m.

“After consultation with our elected officials, our judges, our magistrates, (Charleston) Mayor Goodwin, and Dr. Sherri Young, we’ve decided out of an abundance of caution to totally close the building to the public effective tomorrow morning,” Commission President Kent Carper said.

Young said in a press release employees of the judicial building should self-isolate and monitor themselves for symptoms.