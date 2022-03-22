Kanawha judge reschedules trial for Charleston man accused in murder

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit has rescheduled a murder trial for later this year.

During a virtual hearing Tuesday, Tabit agreed to set the trial of Michael Fleming Jr. for August 8 with a pre-trial hearing set for August 2.

Fleming, of Charleston, allegedly killed his fiance Virginia Bradford in May 2021 in the 100 block of Sunset Drive in Charleston. He has been lodged in the South Central Regional Jail charged with first-degree murder. In November, Fleming was indicted by Kanawha County grand jury on the first-degree murder charge.

Tabit said Tuesday she plans to have an in-person trial in her courtroom.

“It’s certainly much more preferable. Of course, we have all tried a number of cases in the ceremonial courtroom. It is much preferred if we can try it in our respective courtrooms with all the technology and the accouterments that our courtrooms are designed for,” the judge said.

According to Charleston Police, officers found Virginia Bradford, 34, of Charleston dead of multiple stab wounds upon arriving at the residence on May 12, 2021. They also found Fleming there as well with a minor injury he had received in the altercation.

Tabit told attorneys all pre-trial motions must be by July 1 and all responses to the motions by July 18.

The judge also expects a jury questionnaire to be worked on six weeks before the trial.

“When I say I want a jury questionnaire, I want an agreed to jury questionnaire. So you all will have to put on the work on it. i don’t want you to come into the court fussing about questions and things like that,” Tabit said.