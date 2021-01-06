Kanawha judge remembered for dignity, respect in funeral service

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The late Kanawha County Circuit Judge Charlie King was remembered both personally and professionally Wednesday in a funeral service.

King, who died December 28 at 73, served on the bench since 1988. He had services for him at the ceremonial courtroom of the Kanawha County Courthouse before being buried at Tyler Mountain Memorial Gardens in Cross Lanes with full military honors.

Kanawha County Circuit Judge Charlie King died on Dec. 28.

“It is befitting that Judge King is here today, one last time with us in this courtroom. Your honor, please preside with the same dignity and grace, eternity,” Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper told the crowd.

Speakers included U.S. District Judge, former Kanawha County circuit judge, Irene Berger, Kanawha County Circuit Judge Duke Bloom, Carper, Kanawha County Circuit Clerk Cathy Gatson and Judge King’s law clerk Christine Fox. Among others that spoke were several attorneys, both defense lawyers and from the prosecutor’s office, who regularly appeared before him in court.

To comply with COVID-19 guidelines, attendance was limited to family and close friends, but the entire ceremony was live-streamed. Kanawha County Circuit Judge Duke Bloom said it was fitting because King worked hard in making the courthouse safe during the pandemic.

Bloom said King ordered the courthouse to close at the beginning of the pandemic, helped reduce traffic to maintain social distance, ordered staggered work shifts for magistrates, the clerks’ office and the probation office, and worked with Carper to have sanitization stations and plexiglass barriers installed in the courtrooms.

Duke Bloom

“While I am glad to have 2020 in the rearview mirror, I, like you, deeply regret losing our dear friend and loved one to 2020. Fortunately, we have our wonderful memories of Judge Charles E. King Jr. to cherish,” Bloom said.

Bloom was elected to the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit, Kanawha County, in 2000 and re-elected in 2008, serving with King for two decades.

King became a Kanawha County Prosecutor in 1973 and was elected as the Prosecuting Attorney in 1984. He served as the Chief Judge on several occasions, including the majority of 2020.

“Charlie was not only a great friend but also a mentor to me,” Bloom said. “He helped me in numerous ways from the transition from lawyer to judge. While I will never be the judge that he was, he made me the best judge that I could be.”

Gatson spoke on the many opportunities she had working with him, calling King’s administrative collaborative skills ‘strong.’ She said King was always motivating and encouraging her.

“Professionally, Judge King had many devoted friends here in the courthouse and throughout the state. he earned the respect of his judicial colleagues and other state and local officials as he administered his duties on the bench with professionalism and precision,” she said.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department Honor Guard was part of the ceremony along with the Charleston Police Department. Chaplain Sgt. Doug Paxton offered prayer.